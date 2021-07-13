Advanced Search

July 13, 2021

Honesty online

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 13, 2021 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism yesterday called for public submissions on draft regulations for promoting honesty among agents of online content producers amid efforts to create a wholesome livestreaming performance industry.

The draft regulations ban agents of livestreaming performers from inducing or misleading consumers to tip the performers through fraudulent practices, such as hyping up the most generous tipper or promising special treatment to generous tippers.

