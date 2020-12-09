Advanced Search

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 restrictions

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 9, 2020 | Print Edition

Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said yesterday that in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, social distancing measures will be further tightened including the banning of dine-in services in restaurants after 6pm.

Recent developments have been worrying, with 661 new cases reported over the past week, she said before an Executive Council meeting.

“The situation is more complicated than the last wave as infections are scattered across Hong Kong and a number of clusters are involved,” Lam said, adding that the number of untraceable cases has been rising which indicated that there is a lot of silent transmission in the community.

Dine-in services in restaurants will be banned after 6pm, and work from home arrangements among civil servants will be strengthened. Fitness centers, beauty parlors and massage venues will be closed. Visitors arriving in Hong Kong must undergo a 14-day hotel quarantine and be tested five days after quarantine.

