Hong Kong’s Ocean Park reopens

Hong Kong’s iconic theme park Ocean Park resumed operations on Saturday after closing for more than four months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors, employees and animals, the maximum in-park capacity will be reduced to 9,000 people for the first two weeks, 25 percent less than usual.

A series of anti-pandemic measures will be implemented. All visitors are required to go through infrared thermometers for a body-temperature check before entering the park. They are also required to present their reservation QR code and registered tickets to prevent overcrowding.

During the next several weeks, the park will operate six days a week and will be closed on Tuesdays. Some of the park’s thrill rides will remain closed.

The Giant Panda Adventure will also be closed because the resident female panda successfully mated in April and has shown signs of pregnancy.

A park official said reservations for the first 14 days maxed out just four days after the reservation system went online.

Beginning tomorrow, the park will take reservations for June 27 through July 24.

Based on the operational situation, the park will gradually increase capacity to 50 percent of normal volume, or 18,000 people, in July.

“This will enable us to welcome more visitors to the park and provide them with entertainment, educational experiences and conservation advocacy, especially during the summer holiday season when families are planning staycations in Hong Kong due to the pandemic and their subsequent outbound travel cancellations,” said Timothy Ng, executive director for Ocean Park operations and entertainment.

The 43-year-old theme park announced in early May that it would cease operations as early as June if it failed to receive a relief funds.

An urgent bailout of more than HK$5.4 billion (US$696 million) was then proposed by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and approved by the HKSAR Legislative Council to keep the park afloat.

The bailout will be used to support the park’s operations for the next 12 months and to repay Ocean Park’s commercial loans.