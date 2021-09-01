Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

September 1, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Honoring heroes of past times

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 1, 2021 | Print Edition

An engineer and a primary-level official have been posthumously awarded the title “Role Model of the Times” for their respective contributions to fighting poverty and building a beautiful countryside.

Their titles were conferred by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Qiu Jun, formerly a department leader at a subordinate company of China National Chemical Engineering Group, voluntarily took a temporary post related to poverty alleviation in the county of Huachi, northwest China’s Gansu Province.

By introducing poverty relief projects and promoting industries that suited local conditions, Qiu helped lift Huachi out of poverty.

He died in January.

Sun Limei, a former Party official from a village in east China’s Fujian Province, devoted 17 years to rural development.

China has long pursued a goal of eradicating poverty across the country.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿