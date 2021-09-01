The story appears on
Honoring heroes of past times
An engineer and a primary-level official have been posthumously awarded the title “Role Model of the Times” for their respective contributions to fighting poverty and building a beautiful countryside.
Their titles were conferred by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
Qiu Jun, formerly a department leader at a subordinate company of China National Chemical Engineering Group, voluntarily took a temporary post related to poverty alleviation in the county of Huachi, northwest China’s Gansu Province.
By introducing poverty relief projects and promoting industries that suited local conditions, Qiu helped lift Huachi out of poverty.
He died in January.
Sun Limei, a former Party official from a village in east China’s Fujian Province, devoted 17 years to rural development.
China has long pursued a goal of eradicating poverty across the country.
