Honors for 42 Chinese, foreigners

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday signed a presidential decree to award 42 Chinese and foreign individuals national medals and honorary titles, as the People’s Republic of China prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The conferring of the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal and national honorary titles, with some to posthumous awardees, was endorsed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee yesterday.

The eight honorees of the Medal of the Republic are deceased nuclear physicist Yu Min, longtime national legislator Shen Jilan, aerospace engineer Sun Jiadong, war veterans Li Yannian and Zhang Fuqing, “father of hybrid rice” Yuan Longping, nuclear submarine designer Huang Xuhua and Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou who led the discovery of malaria drug artemisinin.

Six foreigners were awarded the Friendship Medal for their great contributions to supporting China’s socialist modernization, promoting cooperation between China and foreign countries and safeguarding world peace.

They are Cuba’s Raul Castro Ruz, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Tanzania’s Salim Ahmed Salim, Russia’s Galina Kulikova, France’s Jean-Pierre Raffarin and Canada’s Isabel Crook.

The national honorary titles, including “the people’s scientist,” “the people’s artist,” “the people’s hero” and “the people’s role model,” were granted to 28 prominent figures who have made great contributions and enjoy prestige in various fields.