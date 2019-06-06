Advanced Search

June 6, 2019

House collapse kills 5

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 6, 2019 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and another was injured after an old house collapsed in a village in central China’s Hubei Province. The collapse occurred in Shizhuguan Village, in the city of Yichang, when a group of workers were tearing it down. The injured person is in stable condition. The government is dealing with the aftermath of the accident. The people who were responsible for the construction work have been put in police custody.

