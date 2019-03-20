Advanced Search

March 20, 2019

House crash kills 15

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 March 20, 2019 | Print Edition

A HOUSE collapse triggered by a landslide in northern Shanxi Province last Friday has caused 15 deaths, with five others missing, local authorities said yesterday. Thirteen survivors from Zaoling township in Linfen City are receiving medical treatment following the accident that occurred around 6:10pm last Friday.

Nation
