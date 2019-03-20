The story appears on
Page A6
March 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
House crash kills 15
A HOUSE collapse triggered by a landslide in northern Shanxi Province last Friday has caused 15 deaths, with five others missing, local authorities said yesterday. Thirteen survivors from Zaoling township in Linfen City are receiving medical treatment following the accident that occurred around 6:10pm last Friday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.