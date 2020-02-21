Hubei firms to stay shut

Home » Nation

COMPANIES should not resume business before March 10 in central China’s Hubei Province, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said yesterday.

The requirement is part of the efforts to consolidate the positive effect of epidemic control, which has entered a crucial stage in Hubei, says a circular released by the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

However, the requirement does not apply to companies necessary for epidemic control, public utilities and people’s daily necessities, or those essential for important national and public interests, the circular says.

Those resuming production should strictly follow anti-epidemic measures to guarantee the legal rights and interests of workers, and authorities should enhance guidance and supervision in various sectors, according to the circular.

Hubei’s universities, colleges, middle and primary schools, vocational schools, technical schools and kindergartens should delay the new school term until further notice.