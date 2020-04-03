Hubei identifies 14 as martyrs in virus fight

Home » Nation

FOURTEEN people who died on the frontline of fighting the novel coronavirus in central China’s Hubei Province, have been identified as the first batch of martyrs, local authorities said yesterday.

The 14 martyrs were described as excellent representatives of role models among front-line medics and epidemic prevention workers.

Martyrs are the highest honorary title which the Party and state award to citizens who bravely sacrifice their lives for the nation, society and the people.

A brief introduction of the 14 martyrs is as follows:

Wang Bing was a 72-year-old female doctor working in a clinic in Hongshan District, Wuhan. She was infected with the novel coronavirus at work and died on February 18.

Feng Xiaolin, 65, was a rehired doctor of traditional Chinese medicine with the People’s Hospital in Huangpi District, Wuhan. He was infected with the novel coronavirus at work and died on February 27.

Jiang Xueqing, 55, a consulting doctor with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, died of COVID-19 on March 1.

Liu Zhiming, 51, president of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, was infected with COVID-19 at work and died on February 18.

Li Wenliang, 34, an ophthalmologist with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, stuck to his post on the front line regardless of the risk of infection and caught COVID-19. He passed away on February 7.

Zhang Kangmei, a 67-year-old female doctor rehired at the health service center of the Baofeng Street community in Wuhan, died of COVID-19 on February 14.

Xiao Jun, 49, a general surgeon at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, was infected with COVID-19 at work and passed away on February 8.

Wu Yong, 51, a police officer in Qiaokou District, Wuhan, worked in the community fighting the epidemic for 61 days on end and died on March 22.

Liu Fan was a 59-year-old female senior nurse working at a community health service center of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan. She died of COVID-19 on February 14.

Xia Sisi, 29, a gastroenterology physician, contracted COVID-19 while working at the Union Jiangbei Hospital of Wuhan. She passed away on February 23 despite doctors’ efforts.

Huang Wenjun, 42, an associate consulting doctor of respiratory medicine, became infected while working on the front-line of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Central Hospital of Xiaogan City. He died on February 23.

Mei Zhongming, 57, an ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan, died on March 3 while treating patients.

Peng Yinhua, a 29-year-old doctor at the First People’s Hospital, died on February 20.

Liao Jianjun, 49, was deputy director of a neighborhood committee in Qiaokou District. He died of COVID-19 on February 4.