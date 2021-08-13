Hubei on alert amid heavy rain

Home » Nation

CENTRAL China’s Hubei Province raised its emergency response level for rainstorms to level III yesterday as heavy downpours have affected more than 100,000 residents since Sunday.

As of 10am yesterday, the latest spell of torrential rains had triggered multiple natural disasters such as flooding and hailstorm in the province.

Extreme weather conditions have affected 108,700 people in 13 county-level regions, damaged 8,110 hectares of crops and damaged or leveled over 3,600 houses, causing direct economic losses of 108 million yuan (US$16.7 million), according to the provincial emergency management department.

Yicheng, a county-level city under the administration of Xiangyang City, saw maximum rainfall, with precipitation exceeding 400 millimeters in Banqiaodian Township between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am yesterday, the highest on record. Yicheng activated the highest-level emergency response for flood-control at 4am yesterday.

Torrential rains are expected to persist until today and may cause flooding and other geological disasters, according to the weather forecast.