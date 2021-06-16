Huge surge in public’s knowledge about health

Home » Nation

China’s health literacy rate reached 23.15 percent in 2020, up 3.98 percentage points from the previous year and marking the highest ever rate of increase, a Chinese health official said yesterday.

The current health literacy rate indicates 23 in 100 people have acquired healthcare knowledge and skills, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission.

Aiming to promote people’s health, China launched an action plan for the Healthy China initiative in mid-2019 with 15 special campaigns, said Mi, adding that the popularization of healthcare knowledge was the first action.

A total of 1,065 individuals were first included in a national-level expert pool for the popularization of healthcare knowledge.

And provincial-level expert pools have also been established across the country over the past two years as part of the campaign.

Mi added that such actions, frequent and widespread, also played a supportive role in helping China win the battle against its COVID-19 pandemic.