Huge surge in public’s knowledge about health

China’s health literacy rate reached 23.15 percent in 2020, up 3.98 percentage points from the previous year and marking the highest ever rate of increase, a Chinese health official said yesterday.
The current health literacy rate indicates 23 in 100 people have acquired healthcare knowledge and skills, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission.
Aiming to promote people’s health, China launched an action plan for the Healthy China initiative in mid-2019 with 15 special campaigns, said Mi, adding that the popularization of healthcare knowledge was the first action.
A total of 1,065 individuals were first included in a national-level expert pool for the popularization of healthcare knowledge.
And provincial-level expert pools have also been established across the country over the past two years as part of the campaign.
Mi added that such actions, frequent and widespread, also played a supportive role in helping China win the battle against its COVID-19 pandemic.
