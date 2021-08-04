The story appears on
Page A7
August 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hydropower plant
THE Gezhouba hydropower plant on the Yangtze River, China’s longest river, has produced nearly 600 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since it began operations 40 years ago. Located in Yichang City, central Hubei Province, Gezhouba is the first large-scale hydropower station on the Yangtze River and has a total installed capacity of approximately 2.74 million kilowatts, according to the China Three Gorges Corp.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.