August 4, 2021

Hydropower plant

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 4, 2021 | Print Edition

THE Gezhouba hydropower plant on the Yangtze River, China’s longest river, has produced nearly 600 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since it began operations 40 years ago. Located in Yichang City, central Hubei Province, Gezhouba is the first large-scale hydropower station on the Yangtze River and has a total installed capacity of approximately 2.74 million kilowatts, according to the China Three Gorges Corp.

