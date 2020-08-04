The story appears on
Page A5
August 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Iconic sci-fi novel to become TV drama
China is turning Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel “The Three-Body Problem” into a live-action TV drama although the release date has yet to be unveiled.
The upcoming TV drama, known as “Three-Body,” is on the list of several dozen dramas to be released by Tencent Video, a major Chinese online streaming platform.
A concept poster and a list of major cast members, including director Yang Lei, has been unveiled by Tencent Penguin Pictures.
“The Three-Body Problem” is the first book of a sci-fi trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie’s contact with the Trisolaran civilization living in a three-sun system, and the following centuries-long clashes between earthlings and aliens.
Chinese sci-fi fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the critically acclaimed trilogy into movies and TV dramas. An animated adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” was inaugurated last year as a project by the Chinese online video sharing platform Bilibili and is scheduled to be released online in 2021.
“The Wandering Earth,” another sci-fi novel by Liu, was turned into a 2019 blockbuster film that generated a box office revenue of 4.68 billion yuan (US$670 million) on the Chinese mainland.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.