Image of top singer hit after allegations

THE wife of popular Chinese-American singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom has dropped a bombshell by accusing him of cold violence, multiple extramarital affairs and frequently soliciting prostitutes, dropping a bombshell in their divorce saga and shattering his previous flawless image.

Lee Jinglei wrote on social media on Friday night that Wang bullied her verbally, humiliated her, and treated her with cold violence after she initially refused to divorce.

During their eight years of marriage, Wang had several sex partners including fellow celebrities and paid for prostitutes multiple times, she wrote.

Wang announced he and his wife were filing for divorce on December 15 via his Weibo account.

Brands have scrambled to cut ties with him in the wake of the scandal.

Brands pull out

Japanese automaker Nissan’s luxury car brand Infiniti said it would stop cooperating with him, just two days after announcing his ambassadorship.

Chinese jewelry brand Chow Tai Seng said it won’t renew the contract with Wang after it expired on November 30.

Lee, who kept a low profile after their marriage, said in the post she had been raising their three children alone, juggling endlessly between roles of mom, nanny, helper, driver, teacher, partner and assistant.

They had signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage.

After they got married, all assets including properties and cars were registered under Wang or his mother’s names, leaving her financially vulnerable, Lee alleged in the post.

The allegations shocked fans, as Wang has long been considered a high-quality idol thanks to his handsome looks, music skills and hardly any negative reports since entering show biz in 1995.

A graduate of Williams College and Berkeley College of Music, Wang is known for his skills in music writing, producing and singing.

Lee’s post has generated more than 560,000 comments and over 9 million likes, with netizens expressing their disbelief and support for her.