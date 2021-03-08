The story appears on
March 8, 2021
India told to strengthen cooperation
CHINA and India need to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other, and they should strengthen cooperation instead of harboring suspicion at each other, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.
The China-India relationship is essentially about how the world’s two largest developing countries get along and pursue development and rejuvenation together, Wang said.
As ancient civilizations, neighbors, and major emerging economies each with a population of more than 1 billion, China and India share extensive common interests and have enormous potential for cooperation, he said. Both countries shoulder the historic mission of improving people’s well-being and accelerating development at home and at the same time carry the expectations to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and contribute to world multi-polarity, Wang noted.
Border disputes, an issue left over from history, are not the whole story of China-India relations, Wang said, urging both sides to properly manage differences and strengthen cooperation to create favorable conditions for the settlement of the boundary issue.
