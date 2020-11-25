Infant nutrition scheme

Home » Nation

A total of 9.47 million children in poverty-stricken areas have benefited from China’s nutrition improvement program over the past eight years, national health officials said.

The program covered all the country’s 832 poor counties by 2019, a substantial increase from 100 in 2012 when the program was launched. Under the program, free nutrition packages were provided to infants aged six to 24 months in areas of extreme poverty.