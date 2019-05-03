The story appears on
May 3, 2019
Inner Mongolia fire
A FOREST fire that started on Tuesday in the city of Arxan of Hinggan League in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been brought under control, local authorities said yesterday.
Almost 1,000 firefighters were sent to the frontline after the fire broke out on the Haosengou forest farm in Arxan. High mountains, steep slopes, dense vegetation and strong winds that change direction have posed challenges to fighting the fire.
