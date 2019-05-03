Advanced Search

May 3, 2019

Inner Mongolia fire

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 May 3, 2019 | Print Edition

A FOREST fire that started on Tuesday in the city of Arxan of Hinggan League in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been brought under control, local authorities said yesterday.

Almost 1,000 firefighters were sent to the frontline after the fire broke out on the Haosengou forest farm in Arxan. High mountains, steep slopes, dense vegetation and strong winds that change direction have posed challenges to fighting the fire.

 

