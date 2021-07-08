Inner Mongolia safeguards ecology

Home » Nation

China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has designated more than half its land as ecological protection “red line” zones to help strengthen ecological security.

The red line zones cover 596,900 square kilometers — 50.46 percent of its total area.

They include grasslands, forests, and wetlands, according to the natural resources bureau.

Strict management will be implemented in these zones. Development projects that upset the ecological balance or overload the environment and resources will be banned.

Rich in natural resources, the region has established 182 nature reserves of various levels and plans 24 land and ecological restoration projects to enhance the carbon sink capacity and ecological value of its resources.