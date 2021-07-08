Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 8, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Inner Mongolia safeguards ecology

Source: Xinhua | 00:49 UTC+8 July 8, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has designated more than half its land as ecological protection “red line” zones to help strengthen ecological security.

The red line zones cover 596,900 square kilometers — 50.46 percent of its total area.

They include grasslands, forests, and wetlands, according to the natural resources bureau.

Strict management will be implemented in these zones. Development projects that upset the ecological balance or overload the environment and resources will be banned.

Rich in natural resources, the region has established 182 nature reserves of various levels and plans 24 land and ecological restoration projects to enhance the carbon sink capacity and ecological value of its resources.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿