Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Inquiry into health products claims

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health products market.

The campaign will last more than three months, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

Regulators will focus on food, equipment, daily necessities, small home electrical appliances, wearable articles and services producers claim have health promotion functions.

Authorities will crack down on irregularities such as false advertising, counterfeit and low-quality products as well as illegal direct selling and pyramid selling.

The move came after local authorities launched an investigation last month into Quanjian Nature Medicine Technology Development, a Tianjin-based health product company, following an online accusation that the company had made exaggerated advertisements and was involved in a pyramid scheme.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿