The story appears on
Page A6
January 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Inquiry into health products claims
Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health products market.
The campaign will last more than three months, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
Regulators will focus on food, equipment, daily necessities, small home electrical appliances, wearable articles and services producers claim have health promotion functions.
Authorities will crack down on irregularities such as false advertising, counterfeit and low-quality products as well as illegal direct selling and pyramid selling.
The move came after local authorities launched an investigation last month into Quanjian Nature Medicine Technology Development, a Tianjin-based health product company, following an online accusation that the company had made exaggerated advertisements and was involved in a pyramid scheme.
