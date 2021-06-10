The story appears on
Page A7
June 10, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Inspector indicted
Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been indicted for accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Dong, a former deputy head of a central disciplinary inspection team, was accused of taking advantage of his former positions and power to seek profits and promotions for others, illegally accepting “extremely huge sums” of money and gifts in return.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.