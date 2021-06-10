Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

June 10, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Inspector indicted

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2021 | Print Edition

Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been indicted for accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Dong, a former deputy head of a central disciplinary inspection team, was accused of taking advantage of his former positions and power to seek profits and promotions for others, illegally accepting “extremely huge sums” of money and gifts in return.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿