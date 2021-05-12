The story appears on
May 12, 2021
Related News
Inspector probed
Pan Jiahua, a former senior disciplinary inspector at China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws. Pan was the chief of the disciplinary inspection team sent by the CCDI to the tobacco monopoly administration.
