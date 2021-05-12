Advanced Search

May 12, 2021

Inspector probed

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 12, 2021 | Print Edition

Pan Jiahua, a former senior disciplinary inspector at China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws. Pan was the chief of the disciplinary inspection team sent by the CCDI to the tobacco monopoly administration.

