Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

International students

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 22, 2019 | Print Edition

A total of 63,000 international students were funded by Chinese government scholarships in 2018, accounting for 12.8 percent of the total foreign students in China, the Ministry of Education said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 70 percent of the funded students were pursuing master or doctoral degrees. China has signed official education exchange agreements with more than 180 countries and territories.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿