International students
A total of 63,000 international students were funded by Chinese government scholarships in 2018, accounting for 12.8 percent of the total foreign students in China, the Ministry of Education said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 70 percent of the funded students were pursuing master or doctoral degrees. China has signed official education exchange agreements with more than 180 countries and territories.
