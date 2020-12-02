Advanced Search

December 2, 2020

Internet for all schools

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 2, 2020 | Print Edition

By the end of 2020, all educational institutions in China will have access to the Internet, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

About 99.7 percent of schools in China have gone online so far, up by more than 30 percentage points compared to 2015.

There are 10.6 million teachers’ terminals and 17.03 million students’ terminals in schools.

