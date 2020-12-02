The story appears on
December 2, 2020
Internet for all schools
By the end of 2020, all educational institutions in China will have access to the Internet, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
About 99.7 percent of schools in China have gone online so far, up by more than 30 percentage points compared to 2015.
There are 10.6 million teachers’ terminals and 17.03 million students’ terminals in schools.
