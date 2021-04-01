It’s cold out there, but Games are heating up

Home » Nation

Winter sports fans will soon turn their attention to the ice, as a 10-day ice sports test program for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games begins this month, aiming at laying a solid foundation for delivering a successful Games with less than a year to go.

Under the guiding principles of “simplicity, safety and excellence,” the test run is deemed an important step in Beijing 2022 preparation.

Five Winter Olympics and two Winter Paralympics events are scheduled between today and April 10 to test organization, venue operation, services and safety.

This will involve all ice sports for Beijing 2022: short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, para ice hockey and wheelchair curling.

The five venues are the National Aquatics Center, the National Indoor Stadium, the National Speed Skating Oval, the Capital Gymnasium, and the Wukesong Sports Center.

Some professional and amateur athletes have been invited to participate in the test program through consultation with national sports associations, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, as over 700 athletes and team officials have registered to participate in these events.

Venue operational teams comprise staff from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, local governments, venue owners, contractors, and volunteers.

The operational teams have made elaborate preparations together with organizing committees from the Chaoyang and Haidian Districts, where the venues are located.

Yao Hui, head of the venue management department of the BOCOG, said organizers aim at examining venues and facilities, focusing on operation teams, rules in an organization, ensuring a smooth working mechanism, safety, and testing operational command systems.

Centering around these objectives, organizers have further made it clear on some key points during the test run.

The test program will examine venues’ conditions for staging competitions, such as ice-making quality, technical plants, including network cables and photoelectricity result system, power supply, telecommunication and accessible facilities.

In terms of epidemic prevention and control, organizers will implement stringent measures on personnel protection, health management and disinfection of the public environment.

Due to the feature in arranging ice sports competitions and the fact that competitions in the Beijing competition zone will be staged indoors, specific segments have been added to the test program, including registration, sports exhibition, media operation and broadcast service and transportation.

The BOCOG has laid out an anti-epidemic work plan, incorporated it into Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control system, and strictly carried out related measures to effectively control the risk of virus transmission.

“I believe through concerted efforts of all parties, venue teams will do their best to accomplish the missions of the test program and lay a good foundation for delivering a successful Beijing 2022,” said Yao.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will run from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13 in 2022.