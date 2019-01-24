The story appears on
Page A6
January 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
It’s time to rest in peace for the lost Everest dead
China will dispose of corpses located above 8,000 meters on Mount Qomolangma — Mount Everest — in a respectful manner, according to recent announcement from the Tibet Autonomous Region’s Mountaineering Association.
The task will be carried out by the China Mountaineering Team (Tibet), which was established in Lhasa last week.
“First of all, we will select three or four spots on the north face to place the remains,” said Nyima Tsering, captain of the China Mountaineering Team (Tibet). “Where possible, we will move them downhill collectively.”
Body retrieval is a dangerous activity and requires considerable time and effort from fit mountaineers. A widely accepted way of disposal has been to wrap corpses and then push them into a crevasse or off a steep slope. They may also be covered with rocks to form a grave-like mound.
“So far we’ve located 16 corpses along the climbing route on the north side,” said Dechen Udrup, from Tibet’s Mountaineering Association, adding that recent climbers to have scaled Mount Qomolangma had provided reliable information on those locations.
The association has been trying to reach the victims’ families through foreign climbing agencies, but some bodies are too old to be identified.
The Tibet Autonomous Region carried out large-scale cleanup activities on Mount Qomolangma in 2018, removing more than 8.4 tons of garbage above 5,200 meters.
“It will be the first time for us to deal with the remains of mountaineers,” Nyima said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.