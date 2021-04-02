The story appears on
April 2, 2021
Jabs for people above 60
CHINA has expanded the target population for COVID-19 vaccination to include people aged 60 years old and above, the National Health Commission said yesterday.
People aged 18 and above are covered under the current vaccination program, the commission said on vaccination. It is recommended that people aged 60 and above get vaccinated as they are at high risk of severe symptoms and death after being infected with the virus, said the commission.
