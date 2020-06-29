The story appears on
Jade Rabbit-2 hard at work on the moon
China’s lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has moved 463.26 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory.
Both the lander and the rover of the Chang’e-4 probe have just ended their work for the 19th lunar day, and switched to the dormant mode for the lunar night due to lack of solar power, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said yesterday.
China’s Chang’e-4 probe, launched on December 8, 2018, made its first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019.
As a result of the tidal locking effect, the moon’s revolution cycle is the same as its rotation cycle, and the same side always faces the earth. A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is the same length.
During the 19th lunar day, Yutu-2 examined a small crater about 3 meters southwest of the rover.
Yutu-2 has worked much longer than its three-month design life, becoming the longest-working lunar rover.
