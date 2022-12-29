Japan urged to remove direct flight curbs

Home » Nation

HONG Kong authorities yesterday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city.

Japan became one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week as infections surged across the mainland.

They include restricting direct flights from Hong Kong to four airports — Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda, Kansai in Osaka and Nagoya’s Chubu.

Hong Kong’s transport department said yesterday it was “greatly disappointed by Japanese authorities’ hasty decision during the peak tourist season.”

The department said it had contacted the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong to “solemnly request” a reversal of the decision — which takes effect from tomorrow.

It added that the affected airlines have been told they can still fly empty planes to the restricted airports to pick up any stranded passengers in the coming days.

From tomorrow, Japan will also require on-arrival virus tests for passengers from China, but that will not apply to travellers from Hong Kong and Macau.