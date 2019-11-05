Jiangxi drought relief

Home » Nation

EAST China’s Jiangxi Province has invested a total of 796 million yuan (US$113.3 million) in drought relief, according to the provincial emergency management department. Due to sustained high temperatures and limited rainfall, about 4.87 million people were affected by the prolonged drought as of the beginning of this month in Jiangxi. A total of 452,100 hectares of cropland has been affected, with 82,100 hectares completely destroyed. So far, about 2.25 million personnel have been involved in the drought-relief work. The province has also sent pumping equipment and anti-drought facilities to guarantee drinking water. The drought is forecast to develop as dry weather continues this month.