Jinan police detain 2 in Alibaba sex abuse case

Two men were detained on Saturday on suspicion of sexual assault in a case that shook Alibaba Group, police announced.

The men, identified as Wang and Zhang, were suspected of the crime of “forcible molestation,” police in Jinan, eastern Shandong Province, said in a statement. It said they were under “coercive measures.”

There was no evidence to indicate the men committed rape, a different charge under Chinese law, the police statement said.

Alibaba was shaken last week after a female employee’s complaint on an internal company website that she was sexually assaulted by a manager surnamed Wang became public. The woman complained that the e-commerce giant failed to act after she reported the incident to its human resources department.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, flew into Jinan on July 27, the police statement said. Her team signed a deal with Jinan Hualian Supermarket and decided to celebrate that night with a banquet. They invited a man surnamed Zhang from the supermarket as well as his colleagues.

The first assault took place at the dinner, after Zhou had to leave the room to throw up from drinking too much. Zhang accompanied her and molested her on the way back to the banquet room, police said.

Later, Wang and another female guest took the drunken Zhou back to her hotel. After dropping her off in her room, they went to call for taxis.

However, Wang was told by another colleague to check on the inebriated Zhou. He went to the front desk, holding Zhou’s national ID card, and had a key made for himself, police said.

Wang entered her room four times that night. Police said he assaulted her after returning to her room alone. According to the investigation, he then ordered condoms online, but they did not arrive until later.

The next morning, after Zhou woke up she allegedly called Zhang from the supermarket and told him her room number. Police said he came to the hotel and assaulted her, taking her underwear and leaving a box of unused condoms in the room.

Zhou reported the assaults to Jinan police the same day after checking out of the hotel.

The police said that they had not found enough evidence that Zhou was forced to drink alcohol during the banquet.

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment. Wang has been fired while two supervisors at Alibaba’s fresh food delivery unit have quit for dismissing the victim’s complaint.