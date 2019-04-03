Advanced Search

April 3, 2019

Jingxiong Expressway

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 3, 2019 | Print Edition

The construction of a new expressway linking Beijing to the Xiongan New Area will begin this year. The two-way eight-lane Jingxiong Expressway has two inside lanes specially designed for autopilot cars, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport. Experts are studying the possibilities of building digitalized infrastructure and a smart tolling system. The expressway will be equipped with rainwater collecting and treatment facilities.

