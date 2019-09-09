The story appears on
Joint rehearsal for National Day celebrations ends
The first joint rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations ended early yesterday morning in Beijing, about three weeks ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which is on October 1.
The rehearsal was held from 11pm on Saturday until early yesterday at Tian’anmen Square. About 90,000 people were involved in the rehearsal and supporting services.
A total of six parts of the celebrations were rehearsed, including a grand military parade and the on-site test of the control system of fireworks display.
