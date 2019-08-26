The story appears on
Page A6
August 26, 2019
Judge investigated
Zhang Jian, former chief justice of Anhui Provincial Higher People’s Court in east China, has been put under investigation for suspected severe discipline and law violations, an official statement said yesterday. Zhang is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.
