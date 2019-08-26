Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 26, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Judge investigated

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Zhang Jian, former chief justice of Anhui Provincial Higher People’s Court in east China, has been put under investigation for suspected severe discipline and law violations, an official statement said yesterday. Zhang is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿