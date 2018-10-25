Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

October 25, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Judicial personnel supervised

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 25, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA has strengthened supervision over judicial personnel to prevent illicit activities, according to a report submitted by Zhang Jun, procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress yesterday.

The report said that since last year, prosecutors had investigated 191 people suspected of deliberately making judgments contrary to facts and laws in civil or administrative trials.

The report said areas to be watched had been extended from judgment to the litigation process. Over the past five years, 86,104 pieces of procuratorate advice have been made, concerning illicit acts in litigation. More than 90 percent were accepted by the courts.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿