Judicial personnel supervised

CHINA has strengthened supervision over judicial personnel to prevent illicit activities, according to a report submitted by Zhang Jun, procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress yesterday.

The report said that since last year, prosecutors had investigated 191 people suspected of deliberately making judgments contrary to facts and laws in civil or administrative trials.

The report said areas to be watched had been extended from judgment to the litigation process. Over the past five years, 86,104 pieces of procuratorate advice have been made, concerning illicit acts in litigation. More than 90 percent were accepted by the courts.