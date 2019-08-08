The story appears on
Page A6
August 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Justice official probed
Chen Dongqiao, director of the department of justice of the northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is under investigation for being suspected of serious violations of discipline and laws, the regional disciplinary inspection and supervisory authorities said yesterday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.