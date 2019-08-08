Advanced Search

August 8, 2019

Justice official probed

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Chen Dongqiao, director of the department of justice of the northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is under investigation for being suspected of serious violations of discipline and laws, the regional disciplinary inspection and supervisory authorities said yesterday.

