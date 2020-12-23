The story appears on
Page A2
December 23, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Juvenile correctional education
A DRAFT revision to China’s Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency has specified special correctional education for young offenders exempted from criminal punishment because of their age.
Lawmakers are also considering lowering the minimum age at which a minor may be charged with a criminal offense to 12. The draft revision was submitted yesterday to the ongoing session of China’s top legislature.
The revision stipulates that upon assessment and approval by special education steering committees, public security organs could send juveniles to special correctional education facilities, if they have committed crimes but are exempted from criminal punishment because they are under the age of criminal liability.
Provincial-level governments should designate at least one special school for special correctional education, the draft reads.
Public security organs and judicial administrations are responsible for the juvenile correction, while education administrations assume the responsibility of educating the juveniles, according to the draft.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.