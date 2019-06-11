Advanced Search

KMT’s candidates

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 11, 2019 | Print Edition

The Chinese Kuomintang party yesterday announced five candidates for the party primary for next year’s leadership election in Taiwan.

The candidates are Eric Chu, former mayor of New Taipei City, Chou Hsi-wei, former magistrate of Taipei County, Chang Ya-chung, president of the Sun Yat-sen School, Terry Gou, Foxconn founder and chairman, and Han Kuo-yu, mayor of Kaohsiung, said KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan.

Nation
