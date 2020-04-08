Advanced Search

April 8, 2020

Key role in fighting virus

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 April 8, 2020 | Print Edition

Nurses play an important role in curing patients of the novel coronavirus, especially in treating severe cases, a Chinese official said yesterday.

In the treatment of severe cases, nurses’ observations and relationships with patients and doctors are crucial in improving the recovery rate and reducing mortality, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

Noting efforts in training more nurses and strengthening their skills, Guo said China had 4.45 million nurses in 2019, up 350,000 from the year before.

She also highlighted their role in promoting elderly and hospice care and their increasing international exchange and cooperation.

(Xinhua)

