April 16, 2021

Killed in line of duty

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 April 16, 2021 | Print Edition

More than 2,500 police officers have died in the line of duty in China since 2014, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. Besides, nearly 40,000 police officers were injured while performing their duties, MPS spokesperson Li Guozhong told a press conference.

Nation
