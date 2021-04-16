The story appears on
Killed in line of duty
More than 2,500 police officers have died in the line of duty in China since 2014, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. Besides, nearly 40,000 police officers were injured while performing their duties, MPS spokesperson Li Guozhong told a press conference.
