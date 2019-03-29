Advanced Search

March 29, 2019

Killed over revenge

Source: AFP | 06:59 UTC+8 March 29, 2019 | Print Edition

A 44-YEAR-OLD man who shot and killed five people in north China this week was motivated by revenge over “trivial matters” and targeted specific individuals. The suspect was the deputy director of a water plant, said the Kailu County government from Tongliao City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Local officials said the shooter, surnamed Liang, was driven by “conflicts created by trivial matters in work and life.”

