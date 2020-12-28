The story appears on
Knife attack on road kills 7
Seven people were killed and seven others injured in a street knife attack in a northeastern Chinese city early yesterday, local authorities said.
The publicity department of the city of Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province, said the incident happened at 8:14am near a restaurant in the city. Police have arrested the knifeman, who appears to have launched a random attack. The investigation is ongoing.
