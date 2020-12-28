Advanced Search

December 28, 2020

Knife attack on road kills 7

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 December 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Seven people were killed and seven others injured in a street knife attack in a northeastern Chinese city early yesterday, local authorities said.

The publicity department of the city of Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province, said the incident happened at 8:14am near a restaurant in the city. Police have arrested the knifeman, who appears to have launched a random attack. The investigation is ongoing.

