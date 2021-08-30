Korean War dead home

Home » Nation

The remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea in September, China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs said yesterday.

It will be the eighth batch of martyrs’ remains returned since 2014.

A burial ceremony will be held in the Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs’ cemetery in the city of Shenyang in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on September 3.

The CPV fought with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Army against the ROK army and US-led UN forces. Almost 200,000 CPV soldiers died.