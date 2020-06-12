Lam signs HK bill on anthem

Home » Nation

CHIEF Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam yesterday signed the National Anthem Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in accordance with Article 48(3) of the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The National Anthem Ordinance will come into effect after it is published in the Gazette today.

“I am pleased that the National Anthem Ordinance will be gazetted and come into effect tomorrow, signifying the fulfilment of the constitutional responsibility of the HKSAR and reflecting the spirit of ‘one country, two systems,’” Lam said.

As an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, the HKSAR is duty-bound to preserve the dignity of the national anthem.

“I hope that members of the public will respect the national anthem of their own volition, hence the promotion of the national anthem is of paramount importance. To let our next generation understand the history and spirit of the national anthem and to observe the etiquette for the playing and singing of the national anthem, the Education Bureau will issue directions to schools through circulars to support schools in teaching students,” Lam said.