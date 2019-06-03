Advanced Search

June 3, 2019

Landslide buries six

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Two people have been confirmed dead and four missing after a landslide hit a temporary work shed in south China’s Guangdong Province. At 2:30am yesterday, the landslide overwhelmed a three-story shed in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangjiang, burying six people. So far, rescuers have found the bodies of two victims. The search and rescue work is continuing.

