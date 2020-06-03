Landslide casualties

Home » Nation

Two people were killed and six others were missing as of Monday due to rain-triggered mudslides and landslides in Yunnan Province, local authorities said. Since Sunday, Drung-Nu Autonomous County of Gongshan has been hit by the heaviest rainfall since meteorological records began, cutting off roads and damaging houses, power facilities and communication lines, according to the county government’s information office. As of 6pm on Monday, more than 9,200 people had been affected, including 2,784 residents who were urgently relocated and 427 stranded tourists.