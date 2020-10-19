The story appears on
Page A7
October 19, 2020
Landslide kills 5
Five people were killed when a landslide hit a county in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday morning.
The landslide toppled several residential houses in Qishu Township in Xuanhan County, according to the county’s publicity department.
Search and rescue efforts are still being carried out in the area.
