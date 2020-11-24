Last remaining counties removed from poverty list

Home » Nation

CHINA has achieved the feat of removing all remaining counties from the country’s poverty list.

The last nine of 832 impoverished counties, all in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, have eliminated absolute poverty, the provincial government announced yesterday.

An assessment conducted by third-party agencies earlier this month showed that the overall incidence of poverty in the nine counties in Guizhou had been reduced to zero percent, and the satisfaction rate among locals was over 99 percent, said Li Jian, director of the provincial poverty alleviation and development office, at a press briefing.

The average annual net income of impoverished people in these nine counties has risen to 11,487 yuan (US$1,740), well above the 4,000-yuan national poverty line set this year, Li said.

A program to relocate poor rural residents has contributed significantly to Guizhou’s success in poverty reduction. About 1.88 million people living in poor mountainous areas have been relocated to urban areas, according to provincial authorities. Various supporting measures have been taken to ensure that at least one person on average in each relocated household gets employed.

The development of local specialty industries, such as vegetables, edible fungi and tea, has increased the income of rural residents.

China has vowed to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020 — major task in its drive to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects. At the end of 2019, 52 counties in the northwest, southwest and south of the country remained on the poverty list.

“Delisting all poverty-stricken counties indicates China has resolved the millennia-old issue of extreme poverty,” said Gao Gang, a researcher with the Guizhou Academy of Social Sciences. “It also means China has entered a new phase of development.”

Since its reform and opening-up in the late 1970s, China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty, becoming the biggest contributor to global poverty reduction. Under the targeted poverty alleviation principle, localities have developed various industries to support employment and increase people’s income according to local conditions, relocated those living in areas inhabitable for humankind and participated in pairing-up aid programs among other effective measures.

In the next five years, efforts will be made to consolidate achievements in the fight against poverty and fully promote the strategy of rural vitalization, according to the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s proposed development targets for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).