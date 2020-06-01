The story appears on
June 1, 2020
Law boosts medics
A new law to be implemented from today provides for heavier penalties for organizations or individuals threatening the safety of medics and harming their dignity.
The law on promoting basic medical and health care also defines medical service institutions as public places. While urging society to care for and respect medical staff, the law calls for preferential treatment of medics working in communities and remote areas in terms of remuneration, allowances, career opportunities etc.
