Leaders contribute to panel discussions

SENIOR Chinese leaders yesterday joined political advisers in different panel discussions at the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Premier Li Keqiang said that facing a more complicated and challenging development environment this year, the country should follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They should also stay committed to pursuing progress while ensuring stability, and coordinate the tasks of stabilizing growth, pushing forward reform, adjusting the structure, improving people’s lives and preventing risks.

China should rely more on reform and opening-up to stimulate market vitality and stand up to the downward pressure on the economy, the premier said.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, called for more efforts to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and remain committed to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said religious issues bear on social harmony, ethnic solidarity and national security.

He spoke of the need to raise the awareness of the rule of law to maintain harmony and stability of religious circles, and ensure religions better adapt themselves to socialist society.

Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on people to take studying, understanding and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task.

He stressed efforts to intensify reform of social security institutions and improve people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, highlighted the need to carry out strategic arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee, stay committed to advancing full and strict governance over the Party, and consolidate and develop a sweeping victory in the fight against corruption.

Vice Premier Han Zheng called for more efforts to advance the cause of “one country, two systems” and maintain the lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau.