December 28, 2020

Legislative meeting in March

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 December 28, 2020 | Print Edition

China will begin the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5. The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China’s blueprint for economic and social development.

