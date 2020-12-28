The story appears on
December 28, 2020
Legislative meeting in March
China will begin the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5. The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China’s blueprint for economic and social development.
